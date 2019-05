REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are asking for help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Redford Township police said Amir Jones was last seen in the area of Beech Daly and West Chicago Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.

He is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair with shaved sides and is blond on top. He was last seen wearing camouflage sweatpants and an orange hoodie and carrying a black backpack.

