Police are asking anyone with information about a missing 14-year-old girl to contact Redford Township Police at 313-387-2551.

Angel Shanburn is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall with long black hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a pick hoodie with white stripes and matching pants, according to police.

No further information was released.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.