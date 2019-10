REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are looking for a missing dementia patient.

Ralph Valentine, 74, was last seen wearing a black and brown shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. He was last seen riding a blue mountain bike.

He's described as weighing 154 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair. Police said he has dementia.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.