Redford Township police search for 20-year-old woman missing from group home

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Redford Township police are searching for a 20-year-old woman who went missing from her group home on Monday.

Cassandra Leigh Spearman was last seen in the 1500 block of Chelsea Road wearing a black coat, blue jeans, and pink shoes. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds and has brown hair.

She has impulse control disorder and does not have her medication, according to police.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Spearman, please call 911 or contact the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2551.

