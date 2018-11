REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Redford Township police are searching for 29-year-old Chelsea Bowling, who was last seen at Puritan and Beech Daly.

Bowling is described as a white woman, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

According to police, Bowling went missing after walking away from a group home.

