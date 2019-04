REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl, Angel Shanburn.

According to authorities, Shanburn was last seen Saturday afternoon.

Shanburn is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink and white hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2551.

