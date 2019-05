REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are looking for a missing 59-year-old man who was last seen at 5 Mile and Telegraph roads at 6 p.m. Friday.

Demetrius Haynes is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt.

Police said he is reported to be schizophrenic.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Redford police at 313-387-2551.

