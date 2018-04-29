Redford Township police seeking missing man who needs medication

Redford Township police are seeking a missing man who needs medication.

Police said Michael Pittman, 31, was last seen walking away from the area of Inkster and Joy roads about 10 a.m. Sunday. He was not wearing shoes.

Pittman is described as black with a short beard and mustache. He is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants.

Police said he is not considered a threat to other people.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-387-2555.

