Redford Township police want help finding missing 8-year-old, 12-year-old

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Redford Township want help locating two missing boys an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old.

Isaiah Donovan, 8, was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Monday near 6 Mile Road and Delaware Avenue wearing a white shirt and blue Jeans. He's described as 4 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 57 pounds.

Donovan was last seen with Cassidy Vega, 12, who is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 123 pounds. He was wearing a white shirt and white pants.

If you have information call 911.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.