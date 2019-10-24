Reward offered in search for Southfield mother missing in northern Michigan

DETROIT - A $25,000 reward is being offered for information to help find a Southfield woman who is missing in northern Michigan.

Adrienne Quintal, of Southfield, was reported missing last week when she was visiting a family cabin in Benzie County. Police say it could be a case of foul play.

TV station WPBN reports that a search Tuesday focused on a half-mile radius of a cabin in Honor in Benzie County. State and local investigators used a drone to map the area and keep track of where they're searching.

The 47-year-old Quintal called someone in the Detroit area for help about 2:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Deputies found her car, purse and phone at the cabin.

Adrienne Quintal (WDIV)

