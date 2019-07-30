Roseville police: 79-year-old woman mssing since July 26

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Roseville police are asking for help in the search for a 79-year-old woman who has been missing since Friday, July 26, 2019.

Police said Eunice Porter is suffering from mental health issues and she may appear disoriented. She was last seen about 7 a.m. Friday walking away from a home in the 25000 block of Wiseman, which is between Gratiot Avenue and Hayes Road in Roseville, just north of 10 Mile Road.

"At this time we do not have reliable information on a location she may be attempting to travel to. She does not have any access to a vehicle that we are aware of," reads a statement Tuesday from the Roseville Police Department. "Eunice Porter was entered as an endangered missing person. At this time, she is not considered a victim of foul play."

She was reported missing on Monday by her guardian. Police said she is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has brown eyes, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing gray pants, a blue sweater, brown boots and a hat.

Police said the photo provided is about two to three years old.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Roseville police at 586-447-4475.

