ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Roseville police say a 13-year-old boy who went missing Thursday has been found safe.

Tyler Sawyer was reported missing Thursday by his parents. According to police, he was located in Detroit Friday night.

He went missing Thursday at 4 p.m. in the area of Park and Frank. Police said Tyler left school at the end of the day and never returned home.

