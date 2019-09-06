Roseville police say missing 13-year-old boy never returned home from school

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Roseville police are searching for missing 13-year-old Tyler Sawyer who was reported missing Thursday by his parents.

Sawyer was last seen on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the area of Park and Frank. Police said Tyler left school at the end of the day and never returned home.

Police say as of this point, he is not considered a victim of foul play. Tyler is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds.

He has brown eyes, short black hair and was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Tyler is asked to call police at 586-447-4498.

