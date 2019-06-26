Roseville police search for missing man last seen two weeks ago

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Roseville police are searching for a missing man who was last seen two weeks ago.

Theodore Taylor, 34, was last seen June 11 walking in the area of Gratiot Avenue and 11 Mile Road in Roseville, police said. His last contact with family was a text message on June 9, officials said.

Taylor is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He suffers from emotional issues, police said.

Taylor was last seen wearing gray shorts, a black short-sleeved hooded sweatshirt with gold letters and a pair of flip flops. He also wears glasses.

Police don't believe Taylor was a victim of foul play.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Roseville police at 586-447-4498.

