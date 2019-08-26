Roseville police search for missing man with mental health issues

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Roseville police are searching for a 32-year-old man with mental health issues who went missing one week ago.

Calvin Cooley was last seen around 11 a.m. Aug. 19. He was walking away from a home in the 19000 block of Spagnuolo Lane in Roseville, near the corner of 14 Mile Road and Beaconsfield Street, police said.

He is suffering from mental health issues and might appear disoriented, officials said.

Cooley is a recent resident of Roseville and might be trying to make his way back to his old neighborhood in Detroit, which is in the 10700 block of Bonita Street on the city's east side, according to authorities.

Cooley might have been seen in the area of Dickerson Avenue and Wilshire Drive, officials said.

He is considered an endangered missing person but not a victim of foul play, police said.

He is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roseville police at 586-447-4498.

