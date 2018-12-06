Roseville police seek missing 64-year-old man with mental health issues

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Police are searching for a missing 64-year-old man with mental health issues.

John Yates was last seen Tuesday at about 10 a.m. in the 26300 block of Ronald Street.

Yates is 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green coat.

Yates is new to the area and doesn't know his way around. He is reported to be in good physical condition but has a history of mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department at 567-447-4484 or 586-447-4511.

