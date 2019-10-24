Roseville police seek missing man with 'medical and emotional issues'

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Roseville police are seeking a missing man who they say has "medical and emotional issues."

Gregory Wheeler, 48, was last seen about 8 p.m. Wednesday near his home in the 27000 block of Collingwood Street.

Wheeler is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 290 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair.

Police said Wheeler was last seen on foot. It doesn't appear he is the victim of foul play, police said.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact police at 586 447-4498.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.