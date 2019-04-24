Roseville police seeking missing man with dementia who has history of wandering off

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Roseville police are looking for a man with dementia who left his home Tuesday and never returned.

Police said Kenneth Hampton, 57, was last seen at his home in the 26000 block of Woodmont Street about 3 p.m.

Hampton has a history of wandering off, and he's previously been found in Detroit, police said.

Hampton is black with black hair and a mustache. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and burgundy sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Hampton's location is asked to call police at 586-775-2100 or 586-777-6700.

