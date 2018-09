Redford police are searching for a runaway 12-year-old girl named Paige from the area of Kinloch and Plymouth Road.

REDFORD, Mich. - Redford police were searching for a runaway 12-year-old girl named Paige from the area of Kinloch and Plymouth Road.

Paige has since been located and is safe.

Police did not disclosed the missing girl's last name.

She is described as 5 feet tall, 122 pounds, brown hair and glasses.

Police investigated the girl's disappearance.

Those with information are encouraged to contact police at 313-387-2551.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.