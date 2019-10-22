Search continues for Metro Detroit woman in Northern Michigan

HONOR, Mich. - Police are using a drone and dogs to try to solve the disappearance of a Detroit-area woman in northern Michigan.

TV station WPBN reports that the search Tuesday is focusing on a half-mile radius of a cabin in Honor in Benzie County. Adrienne Quintal of Warren was reported missing last week. Police say it could be a case of foul play.

State and local investigators used a drone to map the area and keep track of where they’re searching.

The 47-year-old Quintal called someone in the Detroit area for help early last Thursday. Deputies found her car, purse and phone at the cabin.

