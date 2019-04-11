Search underway for missing 16-year-old Detroit girl

DETROIT - Detroit police need your help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Shaniah Smiley was last seen around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at her home in the 11000 block of Raid.

She left the location as has not been seen or heard from since. Police said Smiley is in good physical and mental condition.

If anyone has seen Shaniah Smiley, or knows of her whereabouts, call Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.



