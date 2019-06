SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police have safely located and returned a missing 77-year-old man to his family.

According to police, Willard Smith disappeared around 2:30 p.m. Friday after leaving the area of 26 Mile and Dequindre Road in a beige Chrysler Town and Country.

He was located in Rochester by an alert resident and is now home safe.

