Missing In Michigan

Shelby Township police searching for missing couple

By Ken Haddad

Shelby Township police are searching for a missing couple.

Ernest Alband, 84 and Orlanda Alband, 76, were last seen driving a 1999 white Dodge Caravan with the license plate DHT9084.

Police said they may be confused. If located, contact local law enforcement immediately. 

No other information was made available. 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.