Shelby Township police searching for missing couple

Shelby Township police are searching for a missing couple.

Ernest Alband, 84 and Orlanda Alband, 76, were last seen driving a 1999 white Dodge Caravan with the license plate DHT9084.

Police said they may be confused. If located, contact local law enforcement immediately.

No other information was made available.

