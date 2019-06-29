Shelby Township police searching for missing elderly man

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a 77-year-old man who was last seen Friday afternoon.

According to police, Willard Smith disappeared around 2:30 p.m. Friday after leaving the area of 26 Mile and Dequindre Road in a beige Chrysler Town and Country with the license plate DPS2840.

Smith is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and was wearing green shorts and a beige shirt.

Anyone with information about Smith is asked to call 586-731-2121.

