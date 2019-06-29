Missing In Michigan

Shelby Township police searching for missing elderly man

Willard Smith disappeared Friday afternoon

By Natasha Dado

Willard Smith. (WDIV)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a 77-year-old man who was last seen Friday afternoon. 

According to police, Willard Smith disappeared around 2:30 p.m. Friday after leaving the area of 26 Mile and Dequindre Road in a beige Chrysler Town and Country with the license plate DPS2840. 

Smith is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and was wearing green shorts and a beige shirt. 

Anyone with information about Smith is asked to call 586-731-2121. 

 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.