Shelby Township police seek missing 58-year-old man

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are looking for a 58-year-old man who was last seen Monday morning.

According to authorities, Kevin Brehmer was last seen at about 4 a.m. when he left for work. He was last known to be in the area of Brown City.

Brehmer drives a 2015 white Dodge van with the license plate DTG 9420.

He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Anyone with any information on his location is asked to contact the Shelby Township Police Department at 586-731-2121

