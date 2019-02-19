Sheriff's Office: Superior Township woman missing since Valentine's Day

Police are looking for Lori Renee, who has been missing since February 14

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in looking for a Superior Township woman who went missing less than a week ago.

Lori Renee was last seen Feb. 14, 2019 wearing blue hospital scrubs, driving a 2018 Light Beige Ford Escape with Michigan license plate 7J9611. She has not been seen or heard from since that time.

Renee lives with her mother and 6-year-old daughter in Superior Township. She has a history of severe depression and other mental health issues, takes daily medications and has numerous weekly wellness checks.

Renee has ties to Superior and Van Buren Townships. Lori does not have a cell phone, extra clothes or her medications.

Anyone with any information on Lori's whereabouts is urged to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-994-2911 or 911.

