Southfield police searching for 43-year-old woman missing for nearly 3 weeks

Bell was last seen on May 25 at Theresa's Place in Detroit.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - The Southfield Police Department needs your help finding a woman who has been missing for almost three weeks.

Kyla Bell, 43, was last seen on May 25 at Theresa's Place -- 14033 W. McNichols in Detroit. She left the restaurant at 2 a.m. and drove near the 18000 block of Westmoreland Road in Detroit.

Bell is described as an African American, 5-foot and 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve dress shirt, black tie, pants and slip-on shoes.

She drives a 2009 gray Pontiac Vibe with a Michigan license plate of CDC392.

Bell has been placed as an endangered missing person in the Law Enforcement Information Network.

Family and friends of Bell's told police it isn't common for her to not have contact with them for any extended length of time or to not go into work.

If you have any information or know where Bell may be, call Southfield police at 248-796-5500.

