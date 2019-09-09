Southfield police seek missing 88-year-old man with dementia

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Police are searching for a missing 88-year-old man last seen at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

According to authorities, Robert Brunsden left an assisted living facility in Southfield and was last seen near the intersection of Franklin and 11 Mile roads.

Police said Brunsden is very hard of hearing and has dementia. He was last seen wearing a beige jacket, jeans and dark shoes.

Anyone who has information on Brunsden's whereabouts is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

