Teen with autism goes missing in Detroit on Thanksgiving

Noah-Nile Shalom Ellis-Walton was last seen Thursday by his mother.

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for 15-year-old Noah-Nile Shalom Ellis-Walton who was last seen Thursday by his mother around 6:45 p.m. at their home located in the 2000 block of East Jefferson Avenue.

Before disappearing, Ellis-Walton asked his mother if he could play outside. About an hour later, his mother went to check on him and noticed the teen was missing.

Ellis-Walton is described as black, 6 feet tall and 275 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, gray and light blue scarf, gray and black jogging pants and black and white Jordan gym shoes.

He is in good physical condition, but suffers from mild autism.

If anyone has information on the teen's disappearance, contact police at 313-596-5700.



