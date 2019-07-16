Toddler missing from Northern Michigan campsite: What we know

COMINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Gabriella Roselynn Vitale was reported missing around 8:15 a.m. Monday.

Michigan State Police said the 2-year-old girl from the Monroe area went missing while her family was camping in Northern Michigan, police said.

Deputies with the Oscoda County Sheriff's Office were sent to a wooded area about three-quarters of a mile west of M-33 on Reber Road in Comins Township, according to authorities.

Family members told police they are from the Monroe area and have been camping since late last week. They said they were preparing to leaving Monday morning when they lost track of Gabriella.

Since then, deputies and state troopers have been searching the area for the missing child. Her jacket has been found, police said. According to reports, it was found 6 p.m. Monday several hundred yards from where she was last seen.

Gabriella Vitale (WDIV)

Authorities searching for 2-year-old Gabriella Roselynn Vitale in Michigan's Oscoda County on July 15, 2019. (WDIV)

