Trenton girl missing for month after disappearing from home early one morning

TRENTON, Mich. - A 16-year-old Trenton girl has been missing for a month after disappearing from home in the early morning hours before church.

Amaria Hall was last seen by her mother around 3 a.m. July 7. When her mother went to awaken her for church, Hall was gone, police said.

Her mother called family members and friends to help search for Hall and filed a missing person's report with police, according to authorities.

Hall hasn't been seen or heard from since, officials said.

Amaria Hall (WDIV)

Hall is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She suffers from depression and anxiety and needs her medication, police said.

Officials said Hall is a student in the Gibraltar school system. She is active in sports, robotics and piano, her mother said.

When she graduates, Hall wants to be a social worker, officials said.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to Hall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

