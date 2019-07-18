Trenton police search for 16-year-old girl who ran away from home after argument with mother

TRENTON, Mich. - Trenton police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who is missing after running away from home.

Amaria Hall left her house in the early morning hours of July 7, police said.

Hall got into an argument with her mother and left the home through a sliding door, according to authorities.

She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds, officials said.

Police said Hall left a note for her mother and took a bag of clothes. Her mother is worried she might be a victim of human trafficking.

Anyone with information on Hall's whereabouts is asked to call Trenton police at 734-676-3737.

