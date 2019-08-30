Two brothers from Detroit missing for more than a week

DETROIT - Police are searching for 13-year-old Davon Hightower who was last seen at 11 p.m. Aug. 20.

Hightower is described as a black male, dark complexion with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

He was last seen wearing gray shorts, a turquoise shirt, and blue and white huaraches. Police say the missing boy has an older brother, Marcus Hightower, 15, who ran away about three weeks ago.

Davon’s family thinks he may be with the older brother.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5940.

