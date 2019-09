GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. - The search for 15-year-old Alexander John O'Hare of Grosse Pointe Woods came to an end Sunday.

Michigan State Police say the teen has been located and is safe.

According to authorities, O'Hare went missing this weekend in the 600 block of Woods Lane on a black Trex-brand bicycle.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.