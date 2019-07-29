Washtenaw County deputies search for missing 24-year-old man

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - Washtenaw County deputies are searching for a missing 24-year-old man who is considered endangered.

Joseph William Wyn was last seen July 26, police said.

Wyn is known to frequent Westland, Garden City and Inkster, according to officials.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 300 pounds and has tattoos on his arms and legs, police said.

Anyone who has information on Wyn's whereabouts is asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-973-7711.

