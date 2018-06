This girl was found alone June 29, 2018 in Ypsilanti Township. (WDIV)

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities in Washtenaw County have located the parents of a young girl who was found alone Friday in Ypsilanti Township.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said the girl, who is between 3 and 5 years old, was found near Oregon Street.

The Sheriff's Office issued the attached photo of the girl.

Later on Friday, authorities said the girl's parents were found. They are no longer searching for a guardian.

