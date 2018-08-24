Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 25-year-old man

Washtenaw County police are searching for 25-year-old Joseph McCollum, who was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 21 around 7 a.m. entering St. Joes hospital. (WDIV)

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 25-year-old man.

Joseph McCollum was last seen around 7 a.m. Tuesday entering St. Joe's hospital after being dropped off by a family member.

When members of his family did not hear from him later that day, they contacted the hospital and were told he never checked in.

McCollum is described as 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve white T-shirt, a dark baseball hat and blue jeans. He has a history of medical issues and may be a danger to himself.

If you have any information about McCollum's whereabouts, contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-994-2911.

