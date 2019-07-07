Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 29-year-old man

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Sheldon Michael Arnold, 29, who disappeared Friday night.

Police said Arnold went missing around 10:45 p.m. and was last seen driving a white Chrysler Town and Country mini van with the license plate 6TH MACH.

Arnold was scheduled to pick up a family member from work, but never showed up. His family contacted the WCSO after he went missing.

The vehicle driven by Arnold was last seen near Plum Ridge in Pittsfield Township on Saturday afternoon, police said. Arnold is described as black, 6 feet tall and weighing between 160 to 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about Arnold is asked to call police at 800-773-2587.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.