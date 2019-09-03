Waterford Township police looking for missing woman with 'mental capacity of a 10 year old'

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are asking for help in locating a missing woman from Waterford Township.

Sierra Shattuck is missing from the 4000 block of Elmhurst Road. Shattuck is 20 years old but police said she has the mental capacity of a 10 year old. She put her dog outside and has not been seen since.

She was wearing gray sweatpants with a U of M logo and blue shirt. She has an air cast on her right leg, a cowboy boot on her left foot and is using crutches.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterford Police Department at 248-618-7550 or the anonymous tip line at 248-674-COPS.

