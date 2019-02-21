Wayne County Missing in Michigan event aims to solve missing persons cases

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - Families searching for answers after a loved one went missing gathered at a Missing in Michigan event held at the Wayne County Medical Examiners Office on Wednesday.

Detective Sgt. Sarah Krebs, of the Michigan State Police Missing Persons Unit, said 10 families with missing loved ones attended the event, a total of 28 people.

During the event, 13 DNA samples were collected, four new police reports were generated and police now have two possible identifications waiting on fingerprints to confirm. The oldest missing persons case documented at the event dated back to 1998.

"It's extremely successful," Krebs said in a previous interview. "We have found answers for a lot of families by doing this. We invite the families of missing people that have not heard from somebody in a long time and are concerned that they could possibly be at the morgue as unidentified remains, and that's really our intent, is to identify some of these John Doe and Jane Doe cases that we do have at the Wayne County Morgue by matching them back to missing persons records."

Krebs said the ID the Missing event is a chance for family members who have been afraid to come forward to do so.

For more information, families can contact the Michigan State Police Missing Persons Coordination Unit at MSP-MissingPersons@michigan.gov.

