Wayne police investigate disappearance of 16-year-old girl 2 weeks ago

WAYNE, Mich. - Wayne police are investigating the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl who was last seen two weeks ago.

Tycionna McClinton was last seen by her mother at 6:40 a.m. Nov. 30 when she was leaving their home in Wayne for school. The last contact with her came at 2:41 p.m. that day via text.

Police are asking for help finding McClinton. She is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, pink leggings, Nike gym shoes and a Michelle Obama fanny pack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wayne Police Department at 734-721-1414.

Tycionna McClinton

Tycionna McClinton

Tycionna McClinton

Tycionna McClinton

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.