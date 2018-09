WESTLAND, Mich. - Police found an unaccompanied child in Westland Saturday.

According to authorities, the child is believed to be 5 years old. He has dark hair and was wearing a T-shirt with "Champs" written on it.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.