Woman, man missing after last seen together last week in Monroe

MONROE, Mich. - A woman and a man have been missing since they were seen together last week in Monroe, police said.

Jill Jolene Parrinello-Davey, 50, and Darrin Paul Gabbard, 48, were last seen around 10:50 p.m. Friday in the 6500 block of East Albain Road in Monroe.

Police said Parrinello-Davey and Gabbard were seen leaving the Econo Lodge in a white 2004 Chevrolet Malibu with Michigan license plate No. DHP3192.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.

Jill Jolene Parrinello-Davey (WDIV)

Darrin Paul Gabbard (WDIV)

