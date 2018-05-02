Woman missing after phone battery dies during conversation from Detroit hospital

DETROIT - A 30-year-old woman is missing after her phone battery died during a conversation with her mother from Detroit Receiving Hospital.

Amber Mologianes spoke to her mother over the phone at 5:30 a.m. Saturday and told her she was at Detroit Receiving Hospital because of problems with her legs. The conversation was cut short when Mologianes' cellphone battery died, and she hasn't been seen or heard from since, police said.

Mologianes was last seen wearing a black jacket with purple feathers on it and blue jeans. She has her upper lip pierced.

Mologianes is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental disorder and takes medication, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5156 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

