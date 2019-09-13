Woman missing after visiting grandparents' house in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - Police are searching for 26-year-old Brittny Maria Lucas, who was last seen Thursday at 5 p.m. at her grandparents' house at 5 p.m. on the 13100 block of Stamford Avenue in Warren.

She was last seen by her brother at the house.

Family members are concerned because no one has seen or heard from her since then.

Lucas is described as white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 120 pounds with shoulder-length dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

Lucas is in good physical condition, but has mental health issues.

If you have any information call 800-SPEAK-UP.

