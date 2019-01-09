Missing In Michigan

WWJ reporter finds missing 89-year-old woman from Shelby Township

By Chuck Jackson

Barbara Kasler

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An 89-year-old woman with dementia who was missing from Shelby Township has been found. 

Shelby Township police said a WWJ news crew found Barbara Kasler on Wednesday. She was last seen in the area of 23 Mile Road and Hunters Creek Trail. 

Police said WWJ reporter Mike Campbell found the woman in a nearby neighborhood. 

Michigan State Police had issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for the woman. 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.