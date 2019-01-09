WWJ reporter finds missing 89-year-old woman from Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An 89-year-old woman with dementia who was missing from Shelby Township has been found.

Shelby Township police said a WWJ news crew found Barbara Kasler on Wednesday. She was last seen in the area of 23 Mile Road and Hunters Creek Trail.

Police said WWJ reporter Mike Campbell found the woman in a nearby neighborhood.

MISSING FEMALE HAS BEEN FOUND!!!! Thanks to everyone who helped and kept an eye out...especially the WWJ News crew that found her!!! — Shelby Twp PD (@ShelbyTwp911) January 9, 2019

Michigan State Police had issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for the woman.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.