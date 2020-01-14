Build-A-Bear will debut Baby Yoda stuffed animal

DETROIT – Baby Yoda is coming to Build-A-Bear.

Business Insider reports the company will be one of the first to provide the Baby Yoda toy, which has become an internet sensation following the debut of “The Mandalorian” on Disney Plus.

“I’m excited to share we will be one of the first companies to provide the digital and internet phenomenon who is trending higher than all the presidential candidates combined,” Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John said during a presentation on Tuesday at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida. “We now will have The Child, also known as Baby Yoda,” John added.

John said the stuffed animal would be available at Build-A-Bear workshops in the next few months.

Hopefully we don’t see a repeat of the infamous Build-A-Bear “Pay Your Age” debacle.