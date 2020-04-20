Asset allocation: What you need to know

If you were all in on stocks, then you’ve lost at least 30% if you didn’t pull out already.

Here’s a standard guide:

Take 100, subtract your age, and that’s the amount of stock percentage you should have. So, if you’re 45 years old, you should be in about 55% stock.

You’ll want to diversify:

Bonds: Treasuries, corporates, municipals

There’s preferred stock, which acts like a bond

There’s gold: physical or in a fund

You might want to spend the money to get a financial plan with a fee only certified financial planner professional -- it’s well worth it!

