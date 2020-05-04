What you need to know about investing philosophy
“Investors should remember that excitement and expenses are their enemies. And, if they insist on trying to time their participation in equities, they should try to be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.”
That’s the oracle Warren Buffet. Here’s what we can learn from that (watch above).
