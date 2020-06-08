Qualified plans and early withdrawals -- here’s what you need to know

Because people are pulling money out of their retirement funds during COVID-19, here’s the consequences and how to avoid taxes and penalties.

Qualified retirement plans: 401(k) 403(b)

Uncle Sam doesn’t want you to take the money early: Before 59-1/2

There is a 10% penalty and you must pay ordinary income tax in the year you withdraw

There are exceptions: if you become disabled the account owner dies and the money is withdrawn by a beneficiary withdrawals are set up at substantially equal payments—a pension or annuitized over your life expectancy if the money is used to pay certain medical expenses not covered by insurance



Individual retirement accounts are not “qualified accounts” but early withdrawal is OK when used for:

Medical insurance premiums if the owner is unemployed

$10,000 used to buy a first home

qualified higher education expenses—tuition, fees, books and room and board for the account holder or immediate family

More information on this: